Watch: BMW XM styling philosophy explained by Design and M bosses

Luxury car marquee BMW is ready to launch its well-hyped performance SUV XM in India on December 10. Ahead of that, the German automaker's M performance division which designed and built the XM, has released a video where BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel and Head of BMW Design Domagoj Dukec are seen explaining the styling philosophy of the SUV. The BMW XM comes as the second bespoke model from the M performance division, after the iconic mid-engined supercar M1, launched in the late 1970s.

The automaker claims that at 2,710 kg weight, the bulky SUV is the heaviest vehicle to ever come from the brand. In the video, the BMW bosses gave a walkaround tour of the BMW XM. Dukec claims that the decision was a conscious one to deliberately exaggerate the design of the sharp headlamps and kidney grille. He also claimed that BMW decided to give the XM such a fascia owing to the customers' response seeking a more expressive design.

The electrified luxury SUV gets a copper beltline, reminiscent of the strip running along the M1's exterior. It gets louvred structure LED taillights that take design inspiration from the short-lived E26 influenced by the 1972 Turbo concept. The SUV runs on 23-inch wheels, the largest ever fitted to any vehicle from the automaker. Another exciting design feature of the SUV is the stacked exhaust tips. The BMW bosses further claim that moving to the back of the car, the rear glass host roundels are influenced by the legendary M1.

Moving inside the cabin, the illuminated sculptural headliner and so-called M Lounge allow the XM to appear more special than the X5 M or X6 M. Other design elements adding zing to the cabin of the BMW XM include vintage-looking Coffee Brown coloured leather, XM-branded pillows among others.

The BMW bosses also claimed that an even more eye-catching version of the XM is due for launch in 2023 in the form of Label Red. This hyper variant of the BMW XM will come pushing out a combined power output of 738 from the electrified powertrain, compared to the current XM's 644 hp power output.

