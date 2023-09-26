Hero Karizma XMR 210 to get costlier by this much from October 1

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 26, 2023

The base price of the bike will go up by 7,000 from next month

The bike will retail at its introductory starting price of 1,72,900 (ex-showroom) till midnight of September 30

Post increment, it will cost 1,79,900 (ex-showroom) onwards

The current booking window for the bike will close at midnight of September 30

 Check product page

The date for new booking window will be announced soon, incorporating the revised price

The premium bike features an aggressive styling, sporting sharp and sleek-looking LED headlamps 

It gets a split seat layout with the pillion stepped up and narrow sleek tail section

It features a fully digital colour LCD display that comes with Bluetooth connectivity 

It gets the first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation technology
