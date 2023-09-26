Hero Karizma XMR 210 to get costlier by this much from October 1

The base price of the bike will go up by ₹7,000 from next month
The bike will retail at its introductory starting price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom) till midnight of September 30
Post increment, it will cost ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom) onwards
The current booking window for the bike will close at midnight of September 30
The date for new booking window will be announced soon, incorporating the revised price
The premium bike features an aggressive styling, sporting sharp and sleek-looking LED headlamps
It gets a split seat layout with the pillion stepped up and narrow sleek tail section
It features a fully digital colour LCD display that comes with Bluetooth connectivity
It gets the first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation technology