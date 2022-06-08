HT Auto
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests

Mahindra and Mahindra will debut the 2022 Scorpio-N, which is the facelift version of its Scorpio SUV, in India on June 27. The SUV will also be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing ahead of launch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 10:46 AM
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, later this month. The SUV, which will also be offered in 4X4 variants, is undergoing final tests to check its off-road capabilities. A new video has surfaced online where the new Scorpio-N SUV is seen tackling off-road sections in a camouflage. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the off-road nature of the SUV in its new avatar.

The new Scorpio-N will come with both petrol and diesel engines. These include the usual 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is also being used in the flagship SUVs like XUV700, is likely to generate 168 hp of power. This will be nearly 40 hp more than what the standard 2.2-litre diesel engine can generate. Even the 4X4 variant of the new Scorpio-N, which will come with the same diesel unit, is likely to be less powerful than the petrol engine on offer.


Both engines are expected to be offered with the choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV in its new generation has bee given an exterior design update. It now looks sharper with a new-look grille, redesigned bonnet, dual LED projector headlights, dynamic turn indicators among others.

The 2022 Scorpio-N facelift SUV will offer several features inside as well, as the cabin has also undergone significant changes. Mahindra claims the SUV now offers best-in-class high commanding seats. The new Scorpio-N SUV will also come with a large infotainment screen sourced from Sony, an upgraded flat-bottom steering wheel laced with mounted controls like cruise control and other features, a semi-digital digital driver display, new upholstery, dual-tone theme, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology among others.

 

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 10:46 AM IST
