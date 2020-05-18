Fans of Batman and Batmobile have a reason to rejoice amid coronavirus lockdown. The Warner Bros studio has released an hour-long documentary on YouTube retracing the history of the Batmobile, one of the most iconic state-of-the-art vehicles in cinema.

Batmobiles have accompanied the Batman since debut and has followed him on television then in the cinema, regularly changing appearance while keeping its unique and aggressive look. The Batmobile was born in May 1939 in volume 27 of Batman comics. Since then, the Batmobile has helped Batman in each of his adventures, often as a central element of the film or series. The documentary revisits the different versions, their birth, their construction, interviews in support.

Director Matt Reeves recently took to Twitter to showcase the new mean machine of the Caped Crusader. In the three photos shared on the social platform, Reeves covers the Batmobile from every key angle and shows how the supercar for the superhero has evolved over the years. The latest machine gets focused head lights at the front and snazzy three-slat tail lights over at the rear. And still, the car continues to retain key visual elements that scream it is indeed a Batmobile - chunky muscle bonnet, slightly sloping roofline going into a cape-like design over the rear profile and the works. Despite looking extremely contemporary, the new Batmobile manages to also pay ode to the vehicle as seen in Batman comics from the 1970s and 1980s.





There are a very large number of different models, but if we were to keep only 3, we would probably choose the 1966 Batmobile in the film and the series with Adam West. Based on a 1955 Lincoln Futura, we remember the red stripes on its black paint, its rocket engine and of course its windshield in double semicircle. Next comes c decadent films by Tim Burton in 1989 and 1992 with its airplane engine in the front engine position.





Finally, with its resolutely military look, we find the Batman Begins Tumbler in 2005 and The Dark Knight in 2008 . Closer to the tank than the bat car, it has given way to a new Batmobile in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released in 2016. We are now awaiting the release on October 1, 2021 of The Batman with Robert Pattinson and his Musclecar Batmobile from the 70s and in which the Penguin will only make a few appearances.