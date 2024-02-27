HT Auto
Volkswagen to recall over 260,000 vehicles in US. Check details

27 Feb 2024, 09:20 AM
Volkswagen
Volkswagen
Impacted vehicles include the 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan, 2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet, 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, 2018 Golf Sportwagen GP, 2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7, 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen, 2015-2020 Golf GTI, and 2015-2020 Golf A7. (Photo:AFP)

The German carmaker, Volkswagen Group has initiated a recall in the US. Volkswagen Group of America is initiating the recall affecting 261,257 vehicles due to a potentially serious fuel leak issue. The problem stems from a suction jet pump seal found in select front-wheel-drive models, which could malfunction and lead to fuel leakage. This flaw, attributed to an assembly error resulting in excessive tension in the seal rings, poses a significant safety hazard.

The recall affects various models, including the 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan, 2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet, 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, 2018 Golf Sportwagen GP, 2018-2019 Golf Sportwagen A7, 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen, 2015-2020 Golf GTI, and 2015-2020 Golf A7.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted the concern, explaining that the flawed seal could allow fuel to enter the evaporative emissions system, where it could accumulate. Subsequently, the fuel may leak through the charcoal canister filter element, raising the risk of a fire. In addition, owners of affected vehicles might experience difficulties while refueling or notice a distinct fuel odor.

Also Read : Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in US over insufficient battery sealant

This issue extends back several years, affecting both the original suction jet pump and an improved version, referred to as Version 1.1, which was part of a previous recall. Initially, Volkswagen deemed the improved pump safe, as it exhibited better field performance than the recalled version. However, a subsequent assessment revealed an increased failure rate, prompting the company to issue a new recall.

To address this issue, Volkswagen will replace the faulty suction jet pump with a redesigned pump, known as Version 2.0, at no cost to consumers. This updated pump incorporates several changes and improvements to enhance its reliability and safety.

The NHTSA has advised affected owners to contact their local Volkswagen or Audi dealer to schedule a repair. Volkswagen has also stated that it is working closely with its dealers to ensure that replacement parts are readily available and that repairs can be completed as quickly as possible.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2024, 09:20 AM IST
