Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get new variants across GT badge: Check prices

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday introduced new variants for Virtus and Taigun models across GT badge. After analyzing the market demand, the Virtus portfolio has been expanded with a new GT Plus variant with six-speed manual transmission, priced at 16.89 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). Taigun line-up has been bolstered with two new variants - GT DSG and GT Plus manual transmission.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 14:44 PM
THE Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun GT Edge Limited collection features Deep Black Pearl as well as Carbon Steel Grey Matte exterior colours.

These get an introductory price of 16.79 lakh and 17.79 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). With this, the Volkswagen Taigun line-up is a family of nine variants across the Dynamic (1.0l TSI) and Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) that caters to different requirements of customers.

These new variants of Taigun and Virtus will be made available to customers across the company's 161 sales touchpoints in 121 cities in the country. “The GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) variants of the Taigun & Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The company has also introduced a new GT Edge Limited collection that comprises the Virtus GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual featuring a Deep Black Pearl exterior body colour. It further consists of Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in Deep Black Pearl as well as Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish exterior colour schemes.

This exclusive collection will be manufactured based on online bookings done by customers while deliveries will begin from July. “The exclusive GT Edge Limited Collection offers a sportier avatar of the Taigun & Virtus that will make heads turn on the road. It is the perfect combination of style and performance," Gupta said.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 14:44 PM IST
TAGS: Virtus Volkswagen India Taigun
