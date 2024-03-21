In pics: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport brings more energy to the SUV
- Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport in India has been unveiled alongside the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line.
Volkswagen has unveiled the Taigun GT Plus Sport in India as a new variant of the Taigun SUV. The new variant comes with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. Available in two different engine and transmission choices, the new variant of the SUV doesn't get any changes on the mechanical front. The new model will be launched soon in the country.
The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport gets smoky black headlamps with LED units. It gets GT badge on front grille and Red brake callipers painted in Red theme. The roof of the SUV comes finished in Carbon Steel Grey, while the door handles come wearing a dark chrome finish. The SUV comes running on 17-inch Black alloy wheels, while several other elements across the exterior come featuring Black theme.
The interior of the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport gets a matching dark theme. It gets Black seats and the upholstery too come wearing same colour. Other design elements include glossy black dashboard, aluminium pedals, Black headliner, GT badging on front headrests and red contrasting stitching on black leatherette upholstery.
Alongside the Taigun GT Plus Sport, Volkswagen India also introduced the Taigun GT Line SUV. The all-new Volkswagen Taigun GT Line comes featuring smoky Black themed headlamps and fog lights, sporty black alloys, all-Black nameplates and glossy Black wing mirror caps. Inside the cabin, it gets a sporty dark treatment featuring all-Black seats and Black upholstery as well.
First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 12:16 PM IST
