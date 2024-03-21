HT Auto
In pics: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport brings more energy to the SUV

21 Mar 2024
  • Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport in India has been unveiled alongside the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
Volkswagen has unveiled the Taigun GT Plus Sport in India as a new variant of the Taigun SUV. The new variant comes with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. Available in two different engine and transmission choices, the new variant of the SUV doesn't get any changes on the mechanical front. The new model will be launched soon in the country.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport gets smoky black headlamps with LED units. It gets GT badge on front grille and Red brake callipers painted in Red theme. The roof of the SUV comes finished in Carbon Steel Grey, while the door handles come wearing a dark chrome finish. The SUV comes running on 17-inch Black alloy wheels, while several other elements across the exterior come featuring Black theme.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
The interior of the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport gets a matching dark theme. It gets Black seats and the upholstery too come wearing same colour. Other design elements include glossy black dashboard, aluminium pedals, Black headliner, GT badging on front headrests and red contrasting stitching on black leatherette upholstery.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport
Volkswagen Taigun GT Line
Alongside the Taigun GT Plus Sport, Volkswagen India also introduced the Taigun GT Line SUV. The all-new Volkswagen Taigun GT Line comes featuring smoky Black themed headlamps and fog lights, sporty black alloys, all-Black nameplates and glossy Black wing mirror caps. Inside the cabin, it gets a sporty dark treatment featuring all-Black seats and Black upholstery as well.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Line
21 Mar 2024
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Taigun

