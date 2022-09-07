HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun to be offered in new colour, to go on sale from this date

Volkswagen currently offers Taigun SUV in five exterior colours. The German carmaker will introduce a new blue colour to the existing palette for the customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 16:47 PM
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.

In an effort to boost sales of its flagship compact SUV Taigun, Volkswagen is all set to offer more exterior colour option soon. The German auto giant has announced that it will add another exterior colour option to Taigun this week. From September 8, Taigun will be available in blue as well. Currently Volkswagen offers Taigun in five colour options which include Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Siver and Carbon Steel Gray.

Volkswagen India took to social media to announce the update for Taigun. The post read “Introducing a bold new colour" with a picture of the SUV in bright blue shade. The carmaker has not shared any other details whether the SUV will get any more updates than just the exterior colour.

Volkswagen had entered the compact SUV space in India with the launch of the Taigun SUV back last year. It will complete one year in the Indian market this month. Taigun SUV is Volkswagen's bet to take on segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The price of the SUV starts from 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range GT Plus 1.5-litre TSI EVO DSG variants.

The Taigun is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, something which it shared with its technical cousin Kushaq from Skoda Auto India. Taigun comes with two TSI petrol engine options. These are a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre motor. The former is mated to a manual gearbox as well as a six-speed automatic unit. The more powerful engine gets manual as well as DSG automatic unit.

Volkswagen Taigun is also a loaded car in terms of features and technology. The SUV has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all digital eight-inch digital cockpit. There is support for wireless App connect via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while there are six speakers around the vehicle. Other feature highlights include a sunroof, wireless mobile charging and voice-command recognition, among others.

 

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Taigun Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen
