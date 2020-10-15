Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced a special edition of its popular Polo hatchback and Vento sedan ahead of the festive season. The carmaker made the announcement as part of its annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’.

The Red and White special edition is now available on the Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT. Volkswagen has kept the price of Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT at ₹9.19 lakh and ₹11.49 lakh respectively.

The special edition Polo and Vento get striking features, stylish body side stripes, glossy black or white roof foil – colour coordinated with ORVM caps.

Both the cars are equipped with the powerful and efficient 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of producing maximum power output of 110PS and 175Nm of maximum torque. The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers."