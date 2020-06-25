British automaker Vauxhall has revealed new 2021 Mokka, the second generation of its compact bestseller. The Mokka crossover is the first model to feature the company's future brand face - the Vauxhall Vizor, and a fully digital cockpit - Vauxhall Pure Panel. It is also the first model from the brand to debut with an all-electric variant and gets a 200-mile range on single charge.

The new front vizor integrates the grille, headlights and badge into one dramatic sweeping module, giving the car a clean front profile. The sculpted Eco-LED tail lamps and the signature Vizor stand for the brand's progressive design and futuristic vision. Despite a longer wheelbase (+2 mm), the new Mokka is 12.5 cm shorter than the outgoing model and has a total length of only 4.15 metres. It has a boot space of up to 350 litres. The car gets a bold look thanks to its short overhangs and a wide stance.

Inside the cabin, a fully digital Vauxhall Pure Panel is the main highlight. The horizontally stretched instrument panel integrates two widescreen displays. The one in front of the driver is up to 12 inches in size.

2021 Vauxhall Mokka

The central 10-inch display is deliberately tilted to the driver and the air vents are pushed to the background to enhance a focused driving experience. The Pure Panel provides the latest technologies and most important information for the driver, while all irritating visual stimuli are absent.

Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible multimedia systems. There is also a VauxhallConnect service on offer. Drivers can make use of live navigation with real-time traffic information and a breakdown assistance helpline via eCall feature.

The new Mokka is based on the company's new highly efficient multi-energy platform CMP (Common Modular Platform). This lightweight and efficient modular system offers maximum flexibility in vehicle development and allows the use of a purely battery-electric drive as well as internal combustion engines.

Interior of the new Vauxhall 2021 Mokka

The crossover's all-electric variant makes use of an electric motor that delivers 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm of maximum torque. There are three drive modes available – Normal, Eco and Sport. The top speed is electronically limited to 93mph to preserve the energy stored in the 50 kWh battery and the range.

A 100 kW DC fast-charging system allowing charging 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes is standard equipment. The Vauxhall Mokka-e has a purely battery-electric range of up to 201 miles according to WLTP1 in Normal mode, while the Eco mode supports the driver in achieving the maximum possible range. The car will also be offered with particularly efficient diesel and petrol engines.