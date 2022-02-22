Upcoming Tata Safari Kaziranga edition arrives at dealerships

Tata Safari Kaziranga edition will come based on the top of the line trim of the Safari, and it will be loaded to the teeth in terms of features and creature comforts

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the new Kaziranga edition cars in the Indian market soon. Now the models have also started arriving in the company showrooms ahead of the official debut. Only recently, the Tata Safari Kaziranga edition was spotted parked in a dealership warehouse hinting that the launch is nearby.

This special edition model will be sold alongside the entire SUV range including the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

One of the key highlights of the new Kaziranga edition will be the new exterior Grassland Beige colour option. That said, this colour option will feature completely blacked out elements including front grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles, spoiler, roof, and the signature stepped-up roof. Also, the model will feature rhino motif on the front fenders as well.

Since the car will come based on the top of the line trim of the Safari, it will be loaded to the teeth in terms of features and creature comforts. Expect it to get air purifier, first and second row with cooled seats, a wireless charger, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Under the hood, it will carry on with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine that is known to belt out 168bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the new limited edition paint scheme, the car will continue to be sold in the available colour options - Dark, Gold, and Adventure Persona special editions.

