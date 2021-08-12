Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV to feature premium 3D sound system by Sony

Mahindra's much-awaited upcoming XUV700 SUV is being lauded for its looks, driving dynamics and a feature-packed cabin. Among the several cabin features, the XUV700 will boast a premium 3D sound system by Sony, providing an immersive audio experience to its customers. The in-built sound system will be powered by 360 Spatial Sound Technology and has been custom-made for the XUV700, that is scheduled to be launched on August 14.

The Sony 3D sound system includes a 445W 13 channel DSP amplifier and 12 speakers including a subwoofer. Both Mahindra and Sony have touted the new sound system to set a new benchmark in cabin acoustics. "At Mahindra it has always been our endeavour to ensure that the latest technologies are available to our customers. (With the new sound system), our customers can enjoy... a truly immersive audio experience while on the road," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra.

(Also read | Mahindra hints at XUV700 special edition to honour Neeraj Chopra)

The XUV700 is the vehicle of many firsts. Apart from being the first Mahindra SUV that will adorn the company's fresh logo for its SUV portfolio, the XUV700 will also be the country's first vehicle with Alexa Voice AI for handsfree command integration. This means passengers can use voice commands to access functionalities such as controlling windows and sunroof, adjusting temperature, changing music tracks, monitoring traffic or even controlling compatible devices at home.

Other features inside XUV700's cabin include new UI called Adrenox, paired with Alexa on-board. The SUV will also get body-hugging seats with adjustable headrests, horizontally positioned air con vents, push-button start, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, rotary dials, huge central armrest and a cooled glovebox.

Mahindra XUV700 will likely source power from a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine that is capable of churning out 200 PS of maximum power. An optional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine could also be offered with the capacity to produce 185 PS of maximum power.