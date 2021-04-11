Upcoming 2021 Jeep Commander SUV: All we know so far

Jeep is working on a new Commander three-row SUV which will be officially revealed later in 2021. The new SUV was previously spotted on tests in Brazil and has been codenamed H6. The upcoming SUV will sit above the Compass in Jeep's global line-up.

The American carmaker has also recently teased the SUV in an image which shows glimpse of its various minor details. The three-row is rumoured to be christened as 'Commander' for the international markets. What remains to be seen is if the same name will be used for the Indian-spec model or not.

The teaser image reveals a new trapezoidal grille with slimmer slats flanked by unique LED headlamps. In fact, there will be completely distinctive bits here and there to differentiate it with the current Compass SUV. It is also said that the Commander will use design cues from the Wagoneer which will make it look more premium than the Compass. It will share the platform with the Compass, however there will be reworked D-pillar as well as rear overhang to accommodate the third row seating.

While the interior details aren't known at the moment, expect it to sport features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system which may get the new UConnect 5 software, a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, as well as a wireless smartphone charger.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the car to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also, 4x4 configuration is also likely to be offered. Some of its key rivals will include Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Toyota Fortuner.