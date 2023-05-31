Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: Top 10 things you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 31, 2023

Maruti Jimny off-roader SUV is all set to enter the car market on June 7

It will take up the fight against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha SUVs

It will be sold in India only in its 5-door avatar

It will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha 

 Check product page

It will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine

ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency for AMT is 16.39 kmpl while that for MT is 16.94 kmpl 

Jimny will come in seven colour options - 5 monotone and 2 dual-tone

Apart from six airbags as standard, Jimny will get ABS and EBD, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Assist

There is 200 litres of boot space with all seats up
To watch Maruti Jimny in action...
Click Here