Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: Top 10 things you need to know

Maruti Jimny off-roader SUV is all set to enter the car market on June 7
It will take up the fight against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha SUVs
It will be sold in India only in its 5-door avatar
It will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha
It will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine
ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency for AMT is 16.39 kmpl while that for MT is 16.94 kmpl
Jimny will come in seven colour options - 5 monotone and 2 dual-tone
Apart from six airbags as standard, Jimny will get ABS and EBD, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Assist
There is 200 litres of boot space with all seats up