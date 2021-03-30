Jeep plans to create charging network near off-road trails

Looking at going beyond conventional roads and at offering charging options for those looking at going into the wilderness with their plug-in and/or electric vehicles, Jeep is aiming at establishing charging networks at or near off-road trails in several locations across the United States. Gearing up to launch its Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the move could be crucial to ensure that those looking at going past beaten paths may not have to fret about range-related issues.

Jeep, in a press statement, informed it has partnered with Electrify America to install charging stations at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honour off-road trails. The first such charging stations will open in spring and at three locations - Moab in Utah, Pollock Pines in California and Big Bear in California again. More such stations will reportedly be established and opened by the end of this year.

Interestingly, the charging stations would either connect to the main grid or even make use of solar power to generate enough electricity to power the vehicles. The idea is to ensure that those in a plug-in Jeep vehicles aren't just confined to city roads. "Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country," says Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. "Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners."

The Jeep 4xe Charging Network trailhead chargers will deliver Level 2 (240-volt) charging. The company claims that the 17 kWh battery pack inside the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can be powered to full in around two hours for a range of around 21 miles (34 kilometres).

Those driving the Jeep 4xe can also expect a whole lot of power and off-road capabilities, something that is almost synonymous with the brand. Around 375 hp of power and 630 Nm of torque will power the upcoming offering. And while there is a 2.0-litre engine powering the vehicle, the driver may also make of an eSave mode to conserve battery power