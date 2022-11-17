Toyota Innova Hycross teased showing headlamps, taillights and grille

Toyota India has released a teaser of the Innova Hycross MPV, ahead of its launch on November 25. The video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming new MPV's LED headlamps, a shiny chrome garnished front grille and LED taillights as well. Also, the teaser video gives us a glimpse of the overall silhouette of the car. The specific model showcased in the teaser video wears a blue colour theme. As it appears, the MPV will come with an SUV-like styling, which is justified considering the fact that SUVs have been doing well globally. The teaser video comes with a text saying, "The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling."

The Japanese automaker has already started testing the upcoming Innova Hycross on Indian roads. It is expected to be sold alongside the current Toyota Innova Crysta. Upon launch, the Innova Hycross would be positioned above the Innova Crysta, as the upcoming model is projected as a more premium product than the outgoing MPV.

As the teaser video showed, the Innova Hycross comes with some design inspiration from the Toyota Corolla Cross, which is currently available in the global market. The LED headlamps come with a sleeker appearance and get the LED daytime running lights integrated into them. The front grille is expected to come with an upright stance and in a hexagonal shape. These design elements give the MPV a muscular stance and a bold appealing look. The bonnet gets bold creases, while the side profile comes with sporty and masculine alloy wheels.

Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be sold as a petrol-only offering in India. However, it could get a strong or mild-hybrid technology combined with the petrol power mill. This is still speculation but can be justified by the fact that Toyota has stopped taking bookings for the diesel engine-equipped Innova Crysta and only receiving bookings for the petrol model.

