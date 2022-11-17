HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Showing Headlamps, Taillights And Grille

Toyota Innova Hycross teased showing headlamps, taillights and grille

Toyota Innova Hycross is slated to launch in India on 25th November.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a upright and bold stance through its front profile. (Image: Twitter/Toyota India)
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a upright and bold stance through its front profile. (Image: Twitter/Toyota India)
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a upright and bold stance through its front profile. (Image: Twitter/Toyota India)
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a upright and bold stance through its front profile. (Image: Twitter/Toyota India)

Toyota India has released a teaser of the Innova Hycross MPV, ahead of its launch on November 25. The video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming new MPV's LED headlamps, a shiny chrome garnished front grille and LED taillights as well. Also, the teaser video gives us a glimpse of the overall silhouette of the car. The specific model showcased in the teaser video wears a blue colour theme. As it appears, the MPV will come with an SUV-like styling, which is justified considering the fact that SUVs have been doing well globally. The teaser video comes with a text saying, "The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling."

Also Read : India's favourite MPV is set to get these new features

The Japanese automaker has already started testing the upcoming Innova Hycross on Indian roads. It is expected to be sold alongside the current Toyota Innova Crysta. Upon launch, the Innova Hycross would be positioned above the Innova Crysta, as the upcoming model is projected as a more premium product than the outgoing MPV.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As the teaser video showed, the Innova Hycross comes with some design inspiration from the Toyota Corolla Cross, which is currently available in the global market. The LED headlamps come with a sleeker appearance and get the LED daytime running lights integrated into them. The front grille is expected to come with an upright stance and in a hexagonal shape. These design elements give the MPV a muscular stance and a bold appealing look. The bonnet gets bold creases, while the side profile comes with sporty and masculine alloy wheels.

Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be sold as a petrol-only offering in India. However, it could get a strong or mild-hybrid technology combined with the petrol power mill. This is still speculation but can be justified by the fact that Toyota has stopped taking bookings for the diesel engine-equipped Innova Crysta and only receiving bookings for the petrol model.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Crysta
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

First city bus service between Noida and Greater Noida to open in January
First city bus service between Noida and Greater Noida to open in January
In pics: Toyota bZ is a sharp and suave compact SUV, premiers at LA Auto Show
In pics: Toyota bZ is a sharp and suave compact SUV, premiers at LA Auto Show
Tesla Model S Plaid reaches European shore, promises over 300 kmph top speed
Tesla Model S Plaid reaches European shore, promises over 300 kmph top speed
This Toyota bZ compact SUV concept could be a great EV deal; breaks cover at LA
This Toyota bZ compact SUV concept could be a great EV deal; breaks cover at LA
Lamborghini gets Hollywood treatment on the heels of Porsche's IPO
Lamborghini gets Hollywood treatment on the heels of Porsche's IPO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city