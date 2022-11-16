India's favourite MPV is set to get these new features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 16, 2022

Toyota is set to take the covers off the new Innova HyCross hybrid MPV on Nov 25

Toyota has been teasing the new MPV, revealing several fresh features

One of the biggest additions will be this massive panoramic sunroof

The new Innova HyCross will also offer roof-mounted AC vents

Looks of the upcoming Toyota hybrid MPV has already been leaked on social media

Among other changes are new set of sleek LED headlights

On the inside, the Innova HyCross MPV will get a large floating infotainment screen

The Innova HyCross has been spotted testing on Indian roads recently

It will be the second Toyota model with strong hybrid powertrain after the HyRyder
