India's favourite MPV is set to get these new features

Toyota is set to take the covers off the new Innova HyCross hybrid MPV on Nov 25
Toyota has been teasing the new MPV, revealing several fresh features
One of the biggest additions will be this massive panoramic sunroof
The new Innova HyCross will also offer roof-mounted AC vents
Looks of the upcoming Toyota hybrid MPV has already been leaked on social media
Among other changes are new set of sleek LED headlights
On the inside, the Innova HyCross MPV will get a large floating infotainment screen
The Innova HyCross has been spotted testing on Indian roads recently
It will be the second Toyota model with strong hybrid powertrain after the HyRyder