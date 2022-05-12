Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota is gearing up for extending its Fortuner SUV family in the Indian market with new GR-S trim. This new variant is likely to go on sale in the country very soon. The new 2022 Fortuner GR-S will be visually quite distinctive and will also be kitted up with several new features including a GR-tuned suspension system. For the record, ‘GR’ in the name stands for ‘Gazoo Racing’, Toyota’s performance arm.
On the outside, the Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart. It will get a new tweaked front grille, front and rear bumpers, all-black alloy wheels, and GR badges on the grille, fenders and boot lid. The sportier theme will also be accompanied on the inside with an all-black interior with red stitching, GR badging on the steering wheel start-stop button, a new instrument cluster, and sportier-looking pedals.
(Also Read: Toyota to manufacture EV parts in India for domestic, export purposes)
The GR-S spec Fortuner will carry over some cabin features from the standard model such as the new wireless charger, a JBL sound system, a powered tailgate and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. Under the hood, it will get a 204hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine which will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. However, there will be no petrol engine on offer.
In terms of placement, expect the Fortuner GR-S to be placed above the top-end Legender 4X4 variant. And will be likely seen only in the four-wheel drive layout. Some of its key rivals will include the likes of the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas – the only other SUVs with body-on-frame construction in this price bracket in India.