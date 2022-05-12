Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Fortuner To Get New Gr S Variant Soon

Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon

The new 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be visually quite distinctive and will also be kitted up with several new features including a GR-tuned suspension system.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 12 May 2022, 05:00 PM
The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart.

Toyota is gearing up for extending its Fortuner SUV family in the Indian market with new GR-S trim. This new variant is likely to go on sale in the country very soon. The new 2022 Fortuner GR-S will be visually quite distinctive and will also be kitted up with several new features including a GR-tuned suspension system. For the record, ‘GR’ in the name stands for ‘Gazoo Racing’, Toyota’s performance arm.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.78 kmpl
₹34.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

On the outside, the Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart. It will get a new tweaked front grille, front and rear bumpers, all-black alloy wheels, and GR badges on the grille, fenders and boot lid. The sportier theme will also be accompanied on the inside with an all-black interior with red stitching, GR badging on the steering wheel start-stop button, a new instrument cluster, and sportier-looking pedals.

(Also Read: Toyota to manufacture EV parts in India for domestic, export purposes)

The GR-S spec Fortuner will carry over some cabin features from the standard model such as the new wireless charger, a JBL sound system, a powered tailgate and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. Under the hood, it will get a 204hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine which will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. However, there will be no petrol engine on offer.

In terms of placement, expect the Fortuner GR-S to be placed above the top-end Legender 4X4 variant. And will be likely seen only in the four-wheel drive layout. Some of its key rivals will include the likes of the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas – the only other SUVs with body-on-frame construction in this price bracket in India.

 

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 04:49 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Fortuner Fortuner GR-S Toyota Fortuner GR-S Fortuner GR-S India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS