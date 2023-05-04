2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched at 37.99 lakh, is more fuel efficient now

Skoda Auto India has launched its flagship SUV in the Indian market, the Kodiaq. The full-size SUV can seat 7 people and was first introduced back in 2017. Available in India as a parts and components vehicle under limited numbers so far, the 2023 Kodiaq will see now see allotments of 750 cars every quarter. Skoda Kodiaq starts at ₹37.99 for the Style variant whereas the Sportline and L&K cost ₹39.39 lakh and ₹41.39 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Kodiaq is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine produces 187 bhp and 320 Nm. Skoda says that the engine is now 4.2 per cent more fuel efficient than earlier. The Kodiaq can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds and it also features a 4x4 system. There are also six driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow.

For 2023, the Kodiaq comes with door-edge protectors, a rear spoiler that improves airflow, the passengers get a lounge step to rest their feet and there are outer headrests in the 2nd row.

The Kodiaq features progressive steering, Dynamic Chassis Control and the suspension can be raised or lowered by 15 mm and gets an off-road mode. The Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a 3 or 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Besides this, the customers can remotely open and shut windows, door mirrors and the panoramic sunroof.

Mr Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kodiaq was our first ever foray into the full-size SUV fold, and it has been a resounding success internationally and in India. Though premium, it is a high value luxury 4x4 that has seen much demand from Indian consumers because of the complete off-road luxury package it offers for the family. The increased allocation will ensure that the Kodiaq can now be enjoyed by more SUV customers who demand the best there is in terms of safety, luxury and value with off-road ability."

