Top 10 cars sold in India in October: Alto tops, Tata Punch in, Creta misses out

9: Maruti Swift

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift

One of Maruti's most popular premium hatchbacks Swift has seen its sales dwindling in recent times. The car that once used to lead this list has now dropped down to ninth position. The difference is stark when you compare the 9,180 units Maruti sold last month, compared to 24,589 Swift it sold in October last year.

8: Tata Nexon

Nexon SUV is the second Tata car to feature in the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month. One of the most under-rated SUVs in the sub-compact segment, Nexon's sales has grown over time and is now one of the best-selling models in the Tata stable. Tata sold 10,096 units of Nexon last month compared to 6,888 units sold in October last year. Tata has already sold more than 2 lakh units of Nexon SUVs in India since its launch in 2017 and is also one of India's first cars to secure a five-star adult safety rating at the crash test held by Global NCAP.

7: Maruti EECO

Maruti's EECO van remains one of the more stable products from the Manesar-based carmaker in India. In October, Maruti sold 10,320 units of EECO vans, up from 7,844 units it sold in the previous month. However, compared to October last year, EECO's sale has actually dropped by more than 20 per cent.

6: Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos X-Line SUV with a sinister-looking, dark matte finish along with a few visual updates was launched in India in September.

Hyundai Creta dropped out of the top 10 list last month be securing the 13th position overall with its sales dropping by more than a half compared to October last year. Though not directly related, but Creta's loss seems to have translated into Seltos' gain. Kia's flagship SUV has emerged as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India last month with 10,488 units sold. It is nearly an 18 per cent rise compared to last year's performance in October, when Kia sold 8,900 units.

5: Hyundai Venue:

Venue sub-compact is the only Hyundai car to feature in the list last month. It has climbed two position to enter the top five in the list with 10,554 units sold in October. It is almost a 20 per cent jump compared to the same period last year when Hyundai sold 8,828 units of Venue. In September, Hyundai sold 7,924 units of Venue SUV.

4: Maruti WagonR

The top four slots in the list of top 10 cars sold last month went to Maruti. Starting with WagonR which, in its new generation, continues to perform well for the carmaker. WagonR has improved its month-on-month performance, with 12,335 units sold in October compared to 7,632 units in September. However, its sale has dipped compared to last year's festive season when Maruti sold 18,703 units of WagonR.

3: Maruti Ertiga

The three-row MPV from Maruti has slipped one place since September to emerge as the third best-selling model in India last month. Maruti sold 12,923 units of the seven-seater car in October, up from 11,308 units it sold in the previous month. Unlike most other models, Maruti Ertiga has also seen a big jump in sale when compared to last year's festive season. Maruti had sold only 7,748 units in October last year.

2: Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift hatchback is likely to be launched in India soon.

After a disappointing show in September, Maruti Baleno seem to be getting on track as far as sale is concerned. Baleno's sales numbers recovered to 15,573 units last month compared to just 8,077 units in September. This despite Maruti Baleno premium hatchback recently becoming the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests. Baleno, equipped with two airbags, scored zero rating at the tests. In October last year, Maruti sold 21,971 units of Baleno.

1: Maruti Alto

Size does not matter when it comes to sales, and Maruti Alto continues to prove that theory as it retained its crown as India's best-selling car for the second straight month. Maruti sold 17,389 units of Alto, which is a major jump compared to September sales figure of 12,143 units. It is also almost at par with 17,850 units Maruti sold in October last year.