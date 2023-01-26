This special offroading tyre is meant only for supercars

The Bridgestone Dueler AT002 is the world's first all-terrain run-flat tire for supercars, developed for the Huracan Sterrato, which is exclusively focused on rough terrain tasks. Bridgestone joined hands with the Italian supercar marquee to develop this tyre. The Dueler AT002 is claimed to be the world's first all-terrain tyre for supercars with run-flat technology.

This special tyre is claimed to have been made from a proprietary blend of polymers, which created a new compound material ensuring optimum grip of the road with a special shoulder to enhance traction in gravel and mud. The tyre claims to come with a tread pattern that ensures high-speed performance and better handling in rough terrain. Also, thanks to the run-flat technology of the low-profile, high-performance tyre, the driver can cover up to 80-kilometre distance at a speed of 80 kmph with zero air pressure in the tyre, in case a puncture occurs, claims the tyre manufacturing giant.

Also Read : Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past

The Dueler AT002 comes built in two different sizes. While the 235/40 ZR19 has been designed for the front of the Lamborghini Sterrato, the rear sports a pair of wider 286 series tyres, ensuring an optimum level of grip on asphalt while enhancing traction in gravel and mud. Bridgestone claims that Sterrato owners can get Blizzak LM005 snow tyres if they seek to have fun on snow-clad roads. These too, come in the same size.

Steven De Bock, vice president of consumer replacement and OE at Bridgestone, said that the Dueler all-terrain AT002 tyres had been created as a bespoke tyre that perfectly complements the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Lamborghini Sterrato. "We’ve created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains," he further added.

Speaking about the all-terrain Lamborghini Sterrato's performance specification, the off-road-focused supercar is capable of reaching 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, owing to a 602 hp pumping powertrain onboard.

First Published Date: