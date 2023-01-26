HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche Vision 357 Concept Honours Glory From Past

Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past

German sportscar brand under the Volkswagen Group, Porshe, has chosen to unveil a fresh concept car that comes bearing glory from the past. Christened Porsche Vision 357 concept, the car honours the automaker's first-ever model 356, which was introduced in June 1948. The automaker also claims that this is how the OEM is celebrating its 75 years in business. The Porsche Vision 357 concept comes bearing a style close to the 356 but blends it with modern elements.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Porsche Vision 357 concept is a suave looking sportscar honouring the legacy of the 356.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is a suave looking sportscar honouring the legacy of the 356.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is a suave looking sportscar honouring the legacy of the 356.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is a suave looking sportscar honouring the legacy of the 356.

As Porsche claims, the concept car is an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency. The new concept model adopts the original 356's proportions while featuring styling elements that are futuristic at the same time. It appears sleek from all the angles at the exterior.

Also Read : Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams

The concept car wears a dual-tone paint with Ice Gray Metallic covering most of its exterior and Grivola Gray Metallic at the front bumper. The doors and hood adorn large 75 decals, while subtle 357 stickers are located on the front fenders and rear fascia. Its air intakes in the rear windows get Air decals, and arrows point to the inlets. The exhaust sports a bluish titanium treatment with ceramic interiors.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The concept gets no conventional door handles, as designers have hidden them in the rear side glass. In place of traditional wing mirrors, the car gets cameras. Porsche has also hidden the lights behind perforations in the body panels, while the third brake light has been integrated into the rear grille motif. This is certainly a callback to the original Porsche 356. However, Vision 357 has some design elements that significantly differ from the original 356. One such styling feature is the windshield.

Early Porsche 356s had a split windshield with a bar down the middle, while the new concept doesn't have that. Instead, Porsche tried to make the glass different looking by wrapping around the black A-pillars to connect all three window elements into a single piece, which resembles a helmet visor. The concept car runs on 20-inch magnesium wheels that have an aerodynamic advantage. Also, the wheels come with carbon fibre hubcaps sitting at the corners.

Speaking about the powertrain, the Porsche Vision 357 concept is built on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS architecture. The concept gets a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine capable of churning out 493 hp of peak power. Porshe claims that it would design the mid-mounted engine to accommodate synthetic fuels.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche concept car sportscar luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts ₹3,043 in profit
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts 3,043 in profit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city