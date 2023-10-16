HT Auto
Honda Cars India launches festive car service camp

Honda Cars India on Monday announced that it has launched a special festive car service camp for its buyers across the country. The special festive car service camp will take place at authorized Honda dealerships across India between October 16 and October 20, 2023. The auto manufacturer also said that through this special camp, the company will provide a variety of services including a complimentary car check along with tyre and battery checks.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 13:10 PM
Honda Cars India also said that as part of this festive car service camp, Honda car owners will be offered special discounts on vehicle parts and labour. Also, they will be offered a complimentary car wash. Honda Cars India further stated that its customers will receive special discounts on value-added services like beautification, paint treatment and tyre purchases.

Speaking about this special festive car service camp, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India said, this nationwide car service camp will offer a range of services along with various offers and benefits to the customers. "We are delighted to extend our warmest wishes to all our customers for the ongoing festive season. As part of the celebrations, we are pleased to announce a nationwide Festive Car Service Camp offering a range of services along with various exciting offers and benefits. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail these benefits and experience the joy of being a part of the Honda family," he added.

The car manufacturer also said that it is offering discounts on various accessories, parts and crash repairs during the special camp. During the festive camp, customers can also experience Honda Sensing's innovative ADAS technology through a test drive, along with a free evaluation of their old cars.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 13:10 PM IST

