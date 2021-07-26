This Porsche concept e-van will give you major future luxury mobility goal

Porsche introduced its Vision Renndienst electric van concept to the world in November 2020. Now the German luxury car brand has finally revealed the interior images of the future electric van. This six-seater EV concept teases what could be the automaker's future mobility product with a lounge-like cabin.

Also Read: Brand new Porsches half-submerged in water amid heavy rainfall in Germany

Six-seater vans are nothing new in the automotive world. But Porsche has designed the cabin of the concept and aligned its seats in a unique manner. The luxury carmaker describes it as a vision of the day after tomorrow.

Its cabin gets a centrally positioned driver seat at the front that can swivel 180 degrees. This makes the driver capable of easy communication with passengers. It also gets a generous amount of shoulder support and headrest. Front and second-row seats look like they have been taken straight from a spaceship.

Second-row occupants get similar fashioned individual seats. They are offset to the left and right to allow a better view through the windshield. This design makes sure there is ample space to access the third-row bench seat. The concept EV gets floating headrests to allow the driver to see through rear window when no one is sitting on the third row.

The windshield comes with a curved design. The instrument cluster sports five round dials teasing the past Porsche designs. Steering wheel of this car is positioned at the centre. The dashboard gets haptic buttons on both sides.

Concept cars often explore the design and technology development capability of an automaker. The Porsche Vision Renndienst too is a concept that is unlikely to enter production. However, this design language can be introduced to future Porsche models.

Talking about the styling, the OEM's chief designer Michael Mauer said that the automaker developed a passenger compartment with a distinct Porsche flair. He also said that the van is inspired by the classic sports car interior. It is also claimed to be showcasing how autonomous driving could be designed.