Porsche previews electrifying future performance with Mission X electric hypercar concept

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and to commemorate the occasion, the automaker revealed the new Mission X electric hypercar concept
The rear-wheel drive electric hypercar concept cna be seen as a potential successor to the 918 Spyder and Carrera GT in Porsche’s stable
The lightweight super-sports car will pack in excess of 1479 bhp and aims to be the fastest road-legal car at the iconinc Nurburgring circuit
The Porsche Mission X is a two-door, two-seater and borrows several design cues from the brand’s Le Mans 24 Hours sports prototypes
The four-point headlight graphic takes inspiration from by 906 and 908, while the rear sports a full-length unit with illuminated Porsche lettering
The battery pack on the electric hypercar will be installed behind the seats allowing centre the mass and a lower floor than a skateboard chassis
The cabin gets a driver-focussed treatment with the motorsport-style asymmetrical layout, along with six-point harness and open-top steering wheel
Porsche says the final model could weigh about the same the current 911 at around 1,400-1,500 kg, making for a power-to-weight ratio of 1 bhp/kg
The Mission X will be able to charge twice as fast as the Taycan with a peak charging capacity of 450 kW