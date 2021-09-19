This Porsche Cayenne is a wannabe monster SUV

Some people love their cars to stand out in the crown. Some opt for exterior customisation, some opt for exclusive colour options. There is no bar in creative thinking and customisation options. Here is one such user who took his first-generation Porsche Cayenne and tried to make it a monster SUV.

The first thing that grabs eyes is the mammoth wheels of the Porsche Cayenne. Also, the car gets a matte light blue wrap. It also comes with gold trim on the window frames, door handles and rocker panels. The headlamps too come with a blue tint.

Speaking about the large wheels, there is no detail available about the size. However, the wheels appear to be around 32 inches. The massive wheels get gold faces and ultra-low profile tyres instead of spokes.

Based on the first-generation Porsche Cayenne, the customised SUV comes with an eye-catching appearance. It is not sure if there was any change on the mechanical front.

Porsche Cayenne is one of the most important models sold by the German luxury high-performance car brand. While the third-generation model looks quite impressive, the first-generation model was not that attractive. The customisations didn't help it to become appealing, but eye-catching for sure. Clearly, the owner of this car wanted to make a statement.

Porsche introduced the Cayenne SUV to the world back in 2002. The first-generation model was based on Volkswagen Group's PL71 platform. It was available in six different petrol engine options and a single diesel motor option in the international market. It is not sure, which engine this specific Porsche cayenne gets under its hood.

Currently, in its third generation, the new Porsche Cayenne has been in business around the world since 2017. The SUV has improved a lot in terms of style, technologies and performance compared to its first-generation avatar.