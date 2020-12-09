This modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a coffee machine, mini bar

Istanbul-based OKCU Individual Automotive Concepts has unveiled its latest project - a modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class, dubbed Artisan Edition. The vehicle's interior has been done in a way that it looks like a living room on wheels.

OKCU says its vehicles are modified for indulgent super luxury experience, crammed with high-tech entertainment systems and latest mobile communications technology. The Mercedes V-Class gets a coffee machine compartment that can be opened and closed via controls on the iPad integrated with OKCU smart software. Other highlights include a mini bar, champagne cooler and a special cigar holder made from wood.

Luxurious interior of the modified Mercedes V-Class

Fine and exclusive materials have been used for the seats of the luxury vehicle. Exquisite wood in its natural form, softest hides, well finished trim works, finest chrome detailing and luxurious carpeting have been used in the cabin of the V-Class.

A partition wall with an electric sliding window separates the front and the rear rows of the luxury vehicle. This allows the rear passengers to enjoy privacy while communication with the driver is uninterrupted with an intercom. There also are electric curtains that can be operated using iPad controls, for more privacy.

High on comfort, the passengers of this vehicle can operate a plethora of functions with just their fingertips on the iPad. These include reclining and heating seats, starting a massage, regulating the climate, opening and closing the partition wall and electric curtains, as well as extending out motorized tables. There also are options of ambient lighting and music command on your iPad.