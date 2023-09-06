In pics: New MINI Cooper EV debuts with purely electric powertrain
The fifth-generation MINI Cooper EV adopts a minimal exterior and interior design for a powerful presence.
BMW MINI has debuted the fifth-generation MINI Cooper EV which comes with a purely electric powertrain, providing an emission-free mobility. It offers new digital experiences as well as modern assistance systems. With the new vehicle, the brand has taken a step in the right direction as it aims to transform into an all-electric brand by 2030.
The design reflects the traditional MINI DNA constituted by short overhangs, a short bonnet and contrasting long wheelbase with large wheels. The design language contributes to an athletic impression and underlines the model’s contemporary urban orientation.
The hallmark MINI appearance is completed by circular headlights and octagonal front grille. Otherwise, the new Cooper EV adopts a minimalistic look by shedding chrome elements around the headlight and featuring clean surfaces. There is also no circumferential Black Band for the first time.
The rear section of the new MINI Coper EV also gets a contemporary feel, featuring clear surfaces and flush rear lights. A striking black handle strip divides the rear section and its horizontal orientation.
New MINI Cooper comes in two variants. The E variant comes with 75 kW battery pack while the Cooper SE variant comes with up to 95 kW battery pack. Using a fast charger, the latter can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just under 30 minutes.
On the inside, there is a round instrument cluster and a characteristic toggle bar below. These two elements along with the steering wheel structure the interior with its maximum purist design. There are smaller number of components cleverly designed and implemented. The dashboard on the driver's side does not require an additional display, so it opens up the view to the front.
Coming to technology, the MINI Operating System 9 allows for vehicle functions to be operated intuitively with touch or voice control. There are three MINI Experience Modes - Core, Green and Go-Kart, each with their specific user interface design.
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 15:51 PM IST
