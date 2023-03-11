This company claims to make the world’s safest child car seat

Vehicle safety has come a long way in recent years with better safety standards, technology and awareness coming together on newer cars. And every new innovation is a giant step in the overall direction towards bringing safer cars and tech to public roads. Aiming to make a dent in this space is a new company called Babyark, which claims to be the maker of the “world’s safest child seat."

The Babyark child seat uses some of the best materials and technology to ensure your child is in the safest space possible when in the car, which also helps the company put the “world’s safest" claim to the name. The child car seat uses a carbon fibre frame with an energy-absorbing base and steel coils that extend to slow the seat’s forward momentum in the event of an impact. The side-impact protection is inspired by a woodpecker’s plate-like bones, while the headrest uses the anti-shock polymer D30. The overall shape is inspired by an egg.

The Babyark child car seat uses a carbon fibre frame with an energy-absorbing base and steel coils

Apart from high-tech materials, the Babyark child seat has 14 sensors including accelerometers and gyroscopes that will tell the parent if it’s safe to continue using the seat after a crash. The system also advises the parent to properly install the baby car seat in the vehicle. Moreover, the child car seat is connected to the parent via an app and will advise them if they’ve left the child in the car. The Babyark child seat can fit kids up to 49 inches tall (4 feet) that weigh between 1.8 kg and 29 kg. The seat can be mounted either front-facing or rear-facing.

Babyark is the brainchild of Moroccan-born American automobile designer Frank Stephenson, who has an amazingly impressive list of cars on his resume. The noted designer has worked on iconic cars like the Ferrari F430, Maserati MC12, McLaren P1, MINI Cooper R50, and many more. In his career of over three decades, the designer has also worked with Ford, BMW, Fiat, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo. He has now divided his attention towards Babyark via his company, Frank Stephenson Design.

Babyark says its child car seat went through over 200 crash tests for evaluation for injuries to a child’s head and chest. The company also claims that its baby seat does not have an expiration date unlike other car seats available in the market, considering that the seat is made out of carbon fibre and steel, which will not degrade over time. The manufacturer is also offering a complimentary 10-year maintenance service check to customers.

The Babyark car seat is currently available for pre-order with an early-bird price of $990 (approx. ₹81,000), which will go up to $1,190 (approx. ₹97,500) once sales begin. Deliveries have been promised by May 31, 2023. The manufacturer says that the Babyark seat is compatible with nearly 80 per cent of the vehicles in the market.

