HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers This Backpack Comes With An In Built Airbag To Keep Two Wheeler Riders Safe

This backpack comes with an in-built airbag to keep two-wheeler riders safe

We’ve come a long way in motorcycle gear safety since the helmet was first made. Motorcycle gear manufacturers manage to provide some serious protection including airbags in a suit to keep the rider safe. To make your commutes equally safer, popular French safety gear maker Helite has introduced a backpack with an in-built airbag for motorcyclists. The new backpack builds on wearable safety that’s practical enough to be used daily as well.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Helite airbag backpack gets a wired option, while the more expensive wireless version uses an array of sensors
The Helite airbag backpack gets a wired option, while the more expensive wireless version uses an array of sensors
The Helite airbag backpack gets a wired option, while the more expensive wireless version uses an array of sensors
The Helite airbag backpack gets a wired option, while the more expensive wireless version uses an array of sensors

The Helite H-Moov backpack is a big step up from back protectors incorporated into a backpack’s design. The company’s latest innovation involves using a CE-certified airbag vest with a removable compartment in the rear. There are two versions of the airbag system available. The manual version includes a traditional tether system attached to your bike wherein the tether will break in case of a crash triggering the airbag system to inflate immediately. Meanwhile, the wireless airbag system uses sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS and more to detect a crash and inflate the airbag immediately. In both versions, the airbag will deploy in a matter of seconds and inflate before the impact.

Also Read : This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags

That said, the manual version will require you to detach the tether after every ride so as to not trigger the airbag accidentally when getting off the motorcycle. The H-Moov backpack airbag is reusable after inflation and the rider can change the cartridge themselves. Helite says the backpack airbag is designed to provide maximum protection to the back, sacrum, abdomen, thorax and cervical vertebrae.

The Helite backpack airbag is detachable and also gets a mesh net to accommodate your helmet
The Helite backpack airbag is detachable and also gets a mesh net to accommodate your helmet
The Helite backpack airbag is detachable and also gets a mesh net to accommodate your helmet
The Helite backpack airbag is detachable and also gets a mesh net to accommodate your helmet

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400gt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400gt
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Z400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 140 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 140
144 cc
₹4.07 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In addition to the airbag system, the H-Moov backpack comes with fairly usable space. The bag offers about 18 litres of storage space for your laptop, knick-knacks and more. There’s also a removable net for you to store your helmet when you’re not riding. The backpack also gets a Level 1 Sas-Tec back protector to keep the rider even more protected, while the adjustable shoulder straps and two chest straps ensure a snug fit.

The Helite H-Moov isn’t cheap, and the manual version of the backpack airbag retails for 689 Euros (approx. 60,000) whereas the wireless version is priced at 849 Euros (approx. 74,000). While the backpack may not be accessible to all, the innovation certainly feels like a step up in bringing motorcycle safety beyond race suits and even more expensive riding gear. Hopefully, more innovation and adoption will help make the safety technology accessible to riders across the globe.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: helite h moov motorcycle safety backpack airbag airbags
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city