This 2022 Toyota Tundra was tested with a 227 kg engine dropped from the air

People do weird stuff to prove their points. Automobile enthusiasts too are no different. A recent video has popped up on the internet showing an experiment about how much abuse and punishment can a pickup truck's cargo bed take?

Pickup truck manufacturers too perform such stunts to prove their vehicles' capability. We have seen Chevrolet, Honda, General Motors have pulled such stunts. Some dropped cinder blocks, some dropped rocks or other things on the cargo deck. All that is just to prove how tough the vehicle is.

This time, Japanese automobile giant Toyota put one of its pickup trucks to a similar test. The model that was used for the test was a brand new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that recently broke cover.

The video shows that a 227 kg engine was dropped straight from the air on the cargo bed of the mighty pickup truck. As it seems, the test was performed during a dealership product training.

The video claims that the total weight of the load that was dropped on the Toyota Tundra was around 227 kg. It was dropped from a height of around 15 feet. The height and weight make a lot of force concentrated on a single part of the cargo bed.

While such a high-velocity impact would crush many vehicles easily, the Toyota Tundra surprisingly shrugged off the massive hammering. No wonder, Toyota was able to prove its point. The pickup truck took the brunt, but it was quick to be back to its normal level.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra's loading deck is not made from pure steel or aluminium. Instead, the automaker has used Sheet-Molded Composite (SMC) sheets. This ensures additional strength from aluminium cross materials within the bed. As the Japanese OEM claims, the SMC offers protection against dents, impacts and rust compared to the traditional steel sheets.

GMC Sierra too uses a similar composite bed and in a test, it was proved to be pretty tough to handle major impacts.