Thinking Maruti Suzuki Jimny? Here are the top three accessories for the SUV

With the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launch nearing in India, excitement among enthusiasts is running high. Many consumers who have booked the SUV have already made big plans for accessorising the car. Rightfully so, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is an off-roader, and it deserves to receive some accessories that enhance its visual appeal and utility as well.

If you are among the Maruti Suzuki Jimny's prospective buyers or have already booked one, here is a list of the top three exterior accessories that you can fit into the car.

Underbody protection

This may not be in everyone's mind, but being an off-road-worthy vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with the same Achilles heel as any other model in the segment. The underbody of a car that goes off-roading always takes some brunt from the rocks, mud and rough roads. There are many aftermarket options available to protect the underbody of a car like Jimny.

Side cladding

If you take out the car outside, it is bound to get scratches, swirl marks etc. However, to minimise the damage to the brand-new car, a few accessories can be installed. One of them is the side body cladding, which is usually built with plastic and creates an additional barrier beyond the car's dimensional limits. Side cladding protects the car's side profiles from minor scratches or dents by absorbing the impacts. However, they are futile in major impacts.

Roof rack

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a compact vehicle and being a five-door model, it has less space compared to the three-door version. With four occupants and their luggage, the cabin could be a bit cramped. In such a situation, a roof rack could be a very useful accessory for the SUV, which can be purchased from Maruti Suzuki itself. This will not only allow you to put luggage on the roof of the car but will act as a mounting point for other accessories like lights as well.

