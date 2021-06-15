Tesla Model 3 spied testing in Pune ahead of India launch. Watch here

It is not a usual sight to spot a Tesla Model 3 on Indian roads. However, the car is ready to launch in the country officially. Tesla is testing the electric compact sedan ahead of that. Recently, a blue coloured Tesla Model 3 was spotted in Pune while testing. A video was uploaded on social platforms revealing several details of the car.

As the video shows it is a dual-motor variant. The particular test vehicle gets an electric motor powering each axle and sending power to all four wheels. It gets 18-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Performance tyres along with an aero kit that increases the electric range slightly.

However, it is not sure if Tesla will sell the Model 3 in India with an all-wheel-drive system. The India-spec Model 3 is likely to get a rear-wheel-drive system. It will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE.

Tesla Model 3 is likely to be priced at around ₹60 lakh in India. The EV maker is yet to reveal the specification of the India-spec Model 3. The international market-spec Model 3 is available in three variants.

The base variant is Standard Range Plus with a 423 km range and 0-100 kmph acceleration capability in 5.3 seconds at a top speed of 225 kmph. Long Range is the mid-variant with a 568 km range and a top speed of 233 kmph. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. Performance is the top trim that gets 506 km range and has a top speed of 260 kmph. It can hit a ton from a standstill in 3.1 seconds.

The electric car manufacturer imported three Tesla Model 3 sedans in India. The blue Model 3 spotted testing is one of them. These three Model 3 were imported here for testing, validation and homologation. These will be used by the Automotive Research of India (ARAI) for approvals and other compliances.

Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable electric car from the US automobile brand. The Model 3 is expected to be Tesla's first car to officially launch in India.

Tesla is expected to bring the Model 3 in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from its China plant. However, if the product receives enough positive response, then Tesla would bring the car as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. Local manufacturing will certainly reduce the cost drastically. But as of now, that seems unlikely.