Tech Pack on Nissan Magnite: Smart move to offer as optional extra?

There are many who like their choice of wheels to feature the best that in-car tech has on offer but there are, perhaps, more who would keep their budget on the top of priority list. And when it comes to affordability, Nissan Magnite has hit the sweet spot by sitting under ₹5 lakh for the base variant (ex showroom, introductory). And while in its base variant - XE with the 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Magnite is nearly bare, Nissan has a trump up its sleeves by offering a Tech Pack from XV upwards an additional cost of ₹38,698.

So what does the Tech Pack pack in and is it worth considering at a cost over and above the car's price itself?

For starters, there's much to happening inside Magnite which may strike a chord with prospective buyers. It is a spacious sub-compact SUV with a relatively high seating position. It offers a turbo engine option and with the option of the acclaimed XTRONIC transmission. The full LED light units at the front, around view monitor, seven-inch TFT cluster, tablet-style main infotainment unit - all go on to help its cause. And while there is no sunroof or ventilated front seats, Magnite's Tech Pack further bolsters the list.

(Also read: Magnite gets 5,000 bookings in 5 days, max traction for top variants)

The Tech Pack on offer brings in features like ambient light, premium speakers, air purifier, wireless phone charging, puddle lamps and more to appeal to those who may pay close attention to the details.

In many ways, the optional pack helps Nissan keeps Magnite's pricing down while still claiming - and rightfully - that it is a loaded car. The pack is available in the 1.0-liter powertrain from the XV variant onwards while being on offer across all variants in the turbo manual and turbo CVT.

The pricing for the Tech Pack, quite obviously, is the same across all variants as are the features incorporated.

Features are increasingly becoming a key factor helping buyers with their purchase choices, especially so in the sub-compact SUV segement. With the likes of Kia and Hyundai packing their cars with a mile-long list of cabin highlights, it is quite imperative for rivals to up their game in this department. A balancing act of sorts between pricing and features, then, could be Nissan Magnite's way of reaching out to potential buye