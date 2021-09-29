Tata Tiago NRG touches down in Nepal. The pricing may surprise you

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of the Tiago NRG in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh which roughly converts to ₹21 lakh. The Indian company offers a number of its products in Nepal with the Safari SUV also reaching the country towards the end of August and with a price of around NPR 80 lakh.

The Tiago NRG was officially launched in India back last month and is positioned as a stylish update with some drive enhancements. In Nepal, the car will be offered in partnership with Sipradi Trading. “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal," said Mayank Baldi, Head PVIB at Tata Motors. “The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family."

Tiago NRG is offered in four exterior colour options - Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey. It also gets several features and the list includes push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVM. The cabin is done in an all-black colour theme.

Powering the Tiago NRG is a 1.2-litre revotron engine and it can be bought with both manual as well as automatic transmission options. The car is now available for test drives in Nepal and has also been put up on display.