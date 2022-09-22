HT Auto
Tata Punch SUV turns 1, special CAMO edition launched. Check all details

Tata Punch is available only with a petrol engine. Tata already sells the Kaziranga edition of the Punch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 14:00 PM
The Camo edition of Punch gets cosmetic upgrades only. 
Tata Motors has launched Punch's Camo edition in the Indian market. The new Camo edition has been launched to celebrate the first anniversary of the Punch. It will be sold in two variants and Tata will also offer accessory packs with both variants. The prices of the Punch Camo edition start at 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

VariantsManual gearbox (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi)AMT gearbox (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi)
Punch CAMO Adventure6.85 Lakhs7.45 Lakhs
Punch CAMO  Adventure Rhythm7.20 Lakhs7.80 Lakhs
Punch CAMO  Accomplished7.65 Lakhs8.25 Lakhs
Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle8.03 Lakhs8.63 Lakhs

Tata Punch Camo edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the regular Punch. The SUV is finished in Foliage Green colour on the outside. There is also a dual-tone option so the roof can be finished in Piano Black or Pristine White. Tata Motors has also added CAMO badging on the fenders. There are also 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels. Tata is also offering LED Daytime Running Lamps, fog lamps and LED tail lamps.

The interior of Punch Camo Edition. 
The interiors of the Camo edition sport a unique military green colour. The seat upholstery gets a camouflaged pattern that goes with the Green exterior. In terms of features, there is a 7-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system on offer that does support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes connected to a 6-speaker system. There is also a reverse parking camera to help the driver in parking the vehicle in tight parking spaces. Moreover, there is cruise control and a push button to start/stop the engine.

Tata Motors sells the Punch with only one engine option. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine. It produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Punch has a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. In August 2022, Tata sold 12,006 units which are the highest ever sales for the Punch. There are rumours that Tata Motors is also working on an electric version of the Punch.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Punch compact SUV
