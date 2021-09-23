Tata Punch SUV to be unveiled on October 4. Here's what we know so far

Tata Punch is gearing up for the Indian automotive ring and will be officially unveiled on October 4. Tata Punch is a micro SUV that is expected to be a comparatively affordable offering and is likely going to rival players in the entry-end of the sub-compact SUV space as well as the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3.

Tata is expected to officially launch the Punch SUV during the festive season and it could emerge as a strong offering for those looking for an SUV form factor packaged at a lucrative price point.

It has already been confirmed that Tata Punch will have multiple terrain modes to enhance its drive traits and is likely to feature a number of safety features as well.

This micro SUV is based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. The Tata Punch micro SUV carries a bold look at the front and the rear. Its SUV-ish visual profile and the high stance with Harrier-like LED DRL units along with headlights, a wide bonnet design and a pronounced grille make it appear bolder.

It gets big black cladding and arrow-shaped wrap-around taillights at the rear. Alloy wheels under large wheel arches make it bold looking. The Tata Punch remains to some extent true to the concept version HBX showcased during the Auto Expo last year.

Inside the cabin, Tata Punch gets coloured accents on the AC vents along with a dual-tone interior theme. There is a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital-analogue instrument cluster. Both of these seem to have been sourced from the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. Other features include a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, a start-stop button etc.

This five-seater SUV is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a turbocharged unit as an option. The engine would be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while an automatic gearbox will be on offer as well. This engine is capable of producing 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque.