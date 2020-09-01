Tata Nexon DCT rumoured to be launched in India tomorrow

Tata Motors has recently shared a teaser post of Nexon SUV on its social media channels with a caption, “You are coming closer to experience the adventures of the #NexLevel. Keep following!"

The post also mentions that the product is going to be launched in 2 days. It is now been speculated that the Nexon teased in the latest social media post is its DCT version.

There have been several rumours suggesting that the homegrown automaker is working on a new Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for quite some time now. Though there are no concrete reports confirming the details.

(Also Read: Tata Motors says it will reduce ₹480 billion debt over 3 years)

The Nexon features a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol powerplant and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill. While the former delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm, the latter churns out 110 PS and 260 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT unit.

Considering that a DCT unit is more slick and precise against an AMT, Nexon DCT will provide more flexibility to the buyers who admire good gearboxes. Also, the fact that its competition cars such as Hyundai Venue already feature a DCT option makes it more important than ever for the Nexon to be launched with a DCT option.

(Also Read: Tata Motors launches digital community platform for its SUV customers)

Apart from the inclusion of a new gearbox there may not be any other significant change on the car.

In terms of pricing, the Tata Nexon DCT will charge a premium over the current range-topping variant which is priced at ₹12.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).