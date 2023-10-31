HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nano Timeline Singur To Sanand In Just One Year: Journey Of India’s Smallest Car At A Glance

Tata Motors’ Nano dreams: From Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat

Tata Motors has finally won compensation from the West Bengal government after its Singur project was scrapped 16 years ago due to protests over alleged land-grab. The facility in Singur, Tata Motors' first in West Bengal, was planned to manufacture its most affordable and smallest car Nano. Due to protests, Tata Motors had to shift its plans to set up Nano factory from Singur to Sanand in Gujarat. Here is a quick look at the timeline leading up to the launch of Tata Nano.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 10:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nano
File photo of Tata Nano, India's most affordable car, which was sold in India between 2009 and 2020 before the carmaker phased it out due to stricter emission norms.
Tata Nano
File photo of Tata Nano, India's most affordable car, which was sold in India between 2009 and 2020 before the carmaker phased it out due to stricter emission norms.

2007: Tata's Singur factory construction starts

In January, construction of Tata Motors’ factory begins in Singur, West Bengal after the erstwhile Left Front government allowed the carmaker to set up a new manufacturing plant near Kolkata. In 2003, Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Group had publicly announced the Singur factory where he intended to build the 1 lakh Nano, India’s most affordable car ever.

In June, Tata Motors faced the first hurdle over its Singur facility when Mamata Banerjee, then the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, started her agitation over alleged corruption in handing over lands from farmers to the carmaker. Her protests ultimately led to violence in December when the state government tried to evict protesters from the site to clear way for Tata Motors to start construction.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon EV Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹ 8.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

2008: First Tata Nano showcased, Sanand replaces Singur

Tata Motors showcased the first Nano model at the Auto Expo held in New Delhi. The Nano made its first global appearance at the Geneva Motor Show a few months later in March. By October, Ratan Tata had decided to pull out of West Bengal and shift the carmaker’s new facility in Singur. He made a formal announcement calling off the Singur project, leaving Tata’s Nano dreams in limbo. A week later, Tata confirmed that Sanand in Gujarat has been finalised as the new location for its factory which will build the car.

2009: Tata launches Nano as India's smallest car

Tata Motors formally launched the Nano nearly six years after Ratan Tata first confirmed the introduction of India’s most affordable car. Within two months, Tata Motors clocked more than two lakh bookings for the Nano with the top-end variant garnering half of the bookings. The first Nano was delivered to Ashok Raghunath Vichare, a resident of Mumbai, in July.

2010: Tata's Sanand plant becomes operational

Tata Motors inaugurates its new facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The facility, which continued to produce Nano till the production was stopped, had an initial capacity of 2.5 lakh units every year. It was later extended to about 3.5 lakh units.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Nano

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.