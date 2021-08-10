Tata Motors drives in XTA+ variants of Harrier and Safari SUV

Tata Motors on Tuesday has announced the launch of XTA+ variants for its two SUVs - Harrier and Safari. The XTA+ variants of both these SUVs come with 6-speed automatic gearbox and a panoramic sunroof.

The Harrier XTA+ comes priced at ₹19.34 lakh (ex-showroom), while Safari XTA+ comes priced ar ₹20.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker believes the new XTA+ variant for these two SUVs will increase their appeal further among the buyers.

Tata Motors claims its Safari and Harrier SUVs collectively held 41.2% market share in the SUV segment of the Indian market in the first quarter of FY22. The new XTA+ variant is claimed to be adding more dynamism to these two SUVs. The homegrown automaker claims, it will help the company to further strengthen its hold in the SUV segment.

-- Also watch --

The new variant of Harrier and Safari don't get any design updates through. The XTA+ variants come equipped with projector headlamps, dual function LED daytime running lights, R17 alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, both the Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ get a 7-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with an 8-speaker audio system. The infotainment system also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG launched at ₹6.57 lakh. Here's what is on offer)

Tata Harrier comes designed following the automaker's Impact 2.0 styling language.

Among other features, the new variant of Harrier and Safari get auto headlamps, push start button, automatic temperature control, rain-sensing wipers etc. Both the cars get dual front airbags, advanced ESP, fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard features.

Additionally, Safari XTA+ gets iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Both the Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ get power from a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Harrier and new generation Safari come styled following Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language. Both the SUVs are underpinned by Land Rover's legendary D8 architecture derived OMEGARC platform.

Commenting on the launch of new variants for both Harrier and Safari, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors has said that the new variant has been introduced keeping the OEM's customer’s requirement and in line with its New Forever philosophy. "Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a Panoramic Sunroof with functionalities like Global Close, Anti Pinch & Rain Sensing closure to name a few," he further added.