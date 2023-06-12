Looking to buy Safari, Harrier or Tiago? Check out June discounts on Tata Motors cars

All Tata Motors cars, except Nexon and Punch are being offered with benefits this month
Discounts are applicable across petrol, diesel and CNG variants
Tata Tiago petrol is available with benefits up to ₹30,000
Tiago's CNG version gets benefits up to ₹40,000 this month
Tata Tigor petrol variants get benefits up to ₹30,000
Tigor CNG gets discounts up to ₹45,000 this month
Tata Altroz petrol XE, XE+ variants get benefits up to ₹10,000
Remaining petrol and diesel variants of Altroz get discounts up to ₹25,000
All variants of Tata Harrier and Safari get benefits up to ₹25,000