Looking to buy Safari, Harrier or Tiago? Check out June discounts on Tata Motors cars

Published Jun 12, 2023

All Tata Motors cars, except Nexon and Punch are being offered with benefits this month

 Discounts are applicable across petrol, diesel and CNG variants

 Tata Tiago petrol is available with benefits up to 30,000

 Tiago's CNG version gets benefits up to 40,000 this month

Tata Tigor petrol variants get benefits up to 30,000

Tigor CNG gets discounts up to 45,000 this month

Tata Altroz petrol XE, XE+ variants get benefits up to 10,000

Remaining petrol and diesel variants of Altroz get discounts up to 25,000

All variants of Tata Harrier and Safari get benefits up to 25,000
Additional discounts will be applicable depending on state/city
