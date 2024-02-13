Tata Curvv SUV to launch in late 2024. Can it curb Hyundai Creta's dominance?

Tata Motors has been transforming itself with a rapidly evolving stylish modern design philosophy and fresh advanced technologies. The latest from the brand range of interesting products is the Curvv, which has been showcased in concept guise at the Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024. The unique coupe SUV-styled SUV is expected to launch in both an internal combustion engine and electric propulsion system variants sometime later this year.

The Tata Curvv is expected to bring fresh air in the mid-size SUV segment in India, where currently models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc are positioned. However, while these models come sporting a signature boxy design, the Curvv concept has previewed a coupe SUV, which could be a novelty in this space. It can be said that Tata Motors aims to curb the dominance of Hyundai Creta and others in the segment with the Curvv.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Here are all the things that we know so far about the Tata Curvv and key things to expect from it.

Tata Curvv: Design

Despite being an SUV, the Tata Curvv doesn't carry the signature boxy look. Instead, it comes with a curvy coupe SUV profile which is not common in India. While some of the luxury cars in India like BMW X4 and BMW X6 come with coupe SUV profiles, in the mass-market segment, Curvv could be the first model to have such a body style and that too at affordable pricing. This is certainly a unique feature the Indian market is witnessing as consumer preference is shifting significantly. This could grab many buyers' attention easily.

Tata Curvv: Powertrain

Tata Curvv is expected to be the next SUV from the brand to get both an internal combustion engine and an electric propulsion system, after the Nexon and Punch. The upcoming coupe SUV would be available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that works in the Nexon and Altroz. Expect Tata Motors to tune this engine to churn out more power for Curvv to prepare it to compete with rivals like Creta and Seltos. For the diesel variant, the SUV may get Tata's 1.5-litre diesel motor, which would be tuned to generate more power. Transmission options for Tata Curvv would include a manual and an automatic unit. The Curvv EV is expected to come promising a range between 400 and 500 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata Curvv: Features

In the last few years, Tata cars have become increasingly focused on advanced technology-aided features. The recently updated models like Nexon, Harrier and Safari have received increased digital surface. Expect the upcoming Tata Curvv to get the same treatment as well. The concept mode previewed a multifunction steering wheel similar to the current Nexon, which gets touch panels instead of conventional buttons along with an illuminated brand logo at the centre. The fully digital instrument cluster, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and touch-based AC controls will be there, as the concept model previewed.

Tata Curvv: Safety

Tata Motors has been increasingly focusing on vehicular safety. The homegrown automaker has earned a pretty good response from consumers for making cars with five-star safety ratings. Even the small SUV Tata Punch scored a five-star safety rating. The upcoming Tata Curvv too is expected to follow the same path as its siblings.

