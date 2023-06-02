Tata Altroz standard variants becomes most affordable car to get sunroof

Tata Motors has introduced new features in its premium hatchback Altroz soon after the launch of its CNG version last month. The carmaker has extended some of the features introduced for the first time in Altroz iCNG , like the sunroof, in standard variants too. Tata Altroz is only the second model in its segment after the Hyundai i20 to offer this feature, and is also the most affordable car in India to get it.

The electric sunroof in the Altroz comes with voice command feature. One will be able to operate the sunroof by the click of a button mounted on the steering control and command the system to open or shut it. This is also a first in the segment as the Hyundai i20 offers a manually operated sunroof.

Among other features, the Altroz will now come with wireless charger and air purifier. Both these features have already been introduced in the CNG version of the Altroz.

Tata Motors is offering the sunroof features in all powertrain options now. The variants which will get sunroof include XM+, XMA+, XZ+, XZA+ for petrol and turbo-petrol variants. In diesel, Tata will offer sunroof in XM+ S, XZ+ S and XZ+ S Dark variants. The price of the Altroz variants with sunroof starts from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants with sunroof usually costs ₹45,000 more than the one without the feature.

Watch: Tata Altroz iCNG: First Drive Review

Tata Motors offers Altroz premium hatchback in four engine options. There 1.2-litre petrol engine is capable of generating 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that is used in the CNG version as well. The third option is the 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates 90PS of power and 200 Nm of peak torque). Tata had also introduced a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can churn out 110 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. All engines come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed dual DCT gearbox.

