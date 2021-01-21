Tata Altroz iTurbo to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the new Altroz iTurbo in India on Friday (January 22nd). Tata Motor's premium hatchback has been updated with a new 'Harbour Blue' paint theme with a black roof, iTurbo badging on the tailgate, and a couple of notable feature and technology updates including the iRA connected app which was previously only found on the Tata Nexon SUV.

Along with the said updates, the most prominent tweak the car has received is in terms of a new petrol-turbo powertrain. It is a 1.2 Litre engine that delivers 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The firm has not yet announced any DCT transmission, which may be added to it in the later stage.

To give the car a touch of extra sportiness, the Altroz has also received a new dedicated 'Sports' mode which is activated using a button added below the gear lever stick. When that's not chosen, the hatchback continues to use 'City' mode as the regular driving mode.

One of the most prominent feature updates on the iTurbo version of Altroz is the addition of 'iRA' connected car application which enables 27 connected features. Using the application, the Altroz can be remotely given commands such as door lock/unlock, horn, lights on/off, remote immobilisation, live vehicle tracking and more. There is also an 'SOS' emergency feature added for added safety.

On the inside, the car has been updated with one-touch shoot up windows, leatherette seats, and black and grey interior colour scheme. Rest most of the cabin details remain untouched.

Given all the updates, the premium hatchback is expected to cost between ₹8 lakh to ₹8.60 lakh (ex-showroom).