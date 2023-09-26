HT Auto
South Korean Ambassador in India buys Genesis GV80 luxury SUV, offers puja

South Korean Ambassador in India welcomed his new ride - a Genesis GV80 luxury SUV - with Indian rituals at the Korean Embassy. At a ceremony held on Monday, the luxury SUV was driven in after offering puja at the embassy. The GV80 is the first ever SUV to be manufactured by Genesis, the luxury car wing under Hyundai Motor Group. In global markets, Genesis GV80 luxury SUV competes with rivals such as Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Audi Q7 among others. Here is a quick look at the luxury SUV which costs more than 65 lakh in overseas markets.

26 Sep 2023
The new Genesis GV80 luxury SUV bought by South Korea's Ambassador in India being welcomed at the Korean embassy with Indian rituals. (Photo courtesy: X/@@RokEmbIndia)
The new Genesis GV80 luxury SUV bought by South Korea's Ambassador in India being welcomed at the Korean embassy with Indian rituals. (Photo courtesy: X/@@RokEmbIndia)

The Genesis GV80 luxury SUV is based on Hyundai Motor's M3 platform. The design of the SUV features a G-Matrix Crest Grille in chrome and Quad LED headlights, taillights as well as its massive 22-inch alloy wheels with Michelin tyres. The overall appearance of the GV80 SUV may remind few of the Bentley Bentayga SUV.

The interior of the Genesis GV80 SUV oozes luxury with several modern amenities as standard. The leatherette wrapped dashboard is minimalistic and is dominated by a massive 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a big digital driver display housed behind the two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. Other features include wireless smartphone charging, Lexicon 21-speaker premium audio system, leatherette seats with option to upgrade to premium Nappa leather finish, matte finish wood trim, ventilated front seats, massage functionality and three-zone climate control.

Under the hood, the GV80 luxury SUV is offered with two engine options in global markets. There is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine can generate 300 hp of power and 421 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that can churn out 375 horsepower and 530 Nm of peak torque. The V6 engine can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than six seconds.

In terms of safety, the GV80 offers several features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Driver Attention Warning, Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, and Safe Exit Assist.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2023
Genesis GV80

