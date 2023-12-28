Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kia entered the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV. It was an instant hit and helped Kia make its mark on the Indian automotive industry. In 2020, the brand launched the Sonet, a compact sub-4 metre SUV that sits below the Seltos in the lineup and helped the manufacturer in increasing its sales. It just took four years for Kia to turn profitable which is quite commendable. 2024 will mark five years of Kia's presence in the Indian market and with it, the manufacturer will be launching three new cars.
The first launch from the manufacturer will be the facelift version of the Sonet which is expected to happen in January 2024. It will be offered in three trims and there will be three engine options with four transmission options. It will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.
The Carnival is not an MPV for everyone but it is still quite popular with celebrities and people who want that luxurious backseat experience. Kia will launch the new generation of the Carnival in 2024. In fact, the test mules of the MPV have already been spotted on our Indian roads. The new Carnival will be positioned in a segment above when compared to the current Carnival. This means that it will be priced higher.
Also Read : Kia confirms EV9 to launch in 2024, to be its first three row EV in India
This will be the biggest launch from Kia for 2024. The electric SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to come to the Indian market through the CBU route which means it would be slightly expensive. Considering that the EV6 starts at ₹60 lakh ex-showroom, the price of EV9 could start from ₹90 lakh ex-showroom. Kia could offer the electric SUV in two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain. The driving range on a single charge is expected to be between 400 km and 500 km.