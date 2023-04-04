Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footstep, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia can now officially called be the safest sedans on Indian roads. Both compact sedans, launched last year, have scored five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently. This is the second big achievement from the two carmakers after their SUVs Kushaq and Taigun returned with similar crash test results last year. Slavia and Virtus compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment.