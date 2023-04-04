Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footstep, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia can now officially called be the safest sedans on Indian roads. Both compact sedans, launched last year, have scored five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently. This is the second big achievement from the two carmakers after their SUVs Kushaq and Taigun returned with similar crash test results last year. Slavia and Virtus compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment.
Both Slavia and Virtus are the first sedans made in India to secure the highest possible safety rating from Global NCAP. The duo sailed through both adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection tests. Both sedans were assessed with frontal and side impacts besides pedestrian protection as well as Electronic Stability Control functions.