Skoda Slavia vs Honda City: Spec comparison

Skoda Slavia is the latest entrant in the premium midsize sedan category in India. Instead of replacing the Skoda Rapid in the same segment, Slavia aims to increase Skoda's market share and strength in this space. Skoda Slavia will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Skoda Slavia comes as an important car in the automaker's India 2.0 strategy. The car is claimed to be more premium than Rapid, despite both being positioned in the same segment. Skoda Slavia is longer, wider and taller than Rapid. Also, it has a larger wheelbase than Rapid.

In the midsize sedan segment, Honda City is one of the strong models with huge popularity. Before both the sedans compete with each other on Indian roads, here is a comparison between Skoda Slavia and Honda City.

Skoda Slavia vs Honda City: Dimension

Skoda Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it also has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan also comes with 521-litre boot storage. Skoda claims that the car offers ample space and comfort inside its cabin thanks to its dimensions.

Honda City on the other hand measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,489 mm in height and it has a 2,600 mm wheelbase. The Honda City offers a 506-litre boot space.

Skoda Slavia Honda City Length 4,541 mm 4,549 mm Width 1,752 mm 1,748 mm Height 1,487 mm 1,489 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,600 mm Boot storage 521-litre 506-litre

Skoda Slavia is longer and wider than its rival. It also has a larger wheelbase and better boot storage capacity compared to Honda City. However, the latter comes with 2 mm of extra height, ensuring a slightly better headroom for the occupants.

Skoda Slavia vs Honda City: Engine and transmission

Based on MQB A0 IN platform, the Skoda Slavia is available in two different petrol engine options. One is a smaller 1.0-litre petrol motor, while the other one is a slightly bigger 1.5-litre unit. The smaller engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as options. The 1.5-litre engine comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

The 1.0-litre engine churns out 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine generates 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Honda City on the other hand, comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets energy from a 1.5-litre iVTEC motor paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as an option as well. It generates 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. The diesel variant gets power from a 1.5-litre iDTEC motor clubbed with a six-speed transmission. This engine delivers 98 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque.