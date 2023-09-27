HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Rolls Royce Launches One Off Phantom Cinque Terre; Features Hand Painted Artwork

Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre one-off model launched

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has dropped details about its latest one-off commission based on the Phantom sedan. The Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre, which takes inspiration from the Italian Riviera, has already taken its place in the commissioning client's collection. ‘Cinque Terre’ is an Italian phrase for 'Five Lands', which lies on the rugged coast of Liguria in northern Italy.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre
The exterior of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue, which is further accentuated with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine, completed with grapes motif.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre
The exterior of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue, which is further accentuated with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine, completed with grapes motif.

The villages on the coastline are globally famous for their vineyards, overlooking the Mediterranean. The one-off model celebrates this riviera, thus the motif of the vineyards runs throughout the vehicle. The exterior of the model is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue, which is further accentuated with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine, completed with grapes motif.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail debuts; costs over 200 crore

The interior of the model combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents, completed with grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors. Each grape embroidery comprises 9,215 stitches made using two different techniques.

The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating.
The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating.
The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating.
The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
₹ 9.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

First is in satin stitch with the threads carefully aligned according to the angle at which light strikes the surface to give each individual grape a lifelike tone. Second technique used on the grape leaf is a flatter tatami stitch, which provides a textural contrast and enhances the embroidery’s tactile qualities.

The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating. The overhead Starlight Headliner features the map of Italy, embroidered in 14,338 individual stitches. To particularly enhance the Cinque Terre villages on the map, five glowing stars have been placed by hand.

The model's expansive fascia houses a hand-painted artwork, capturing the colours, architecture and character of Cinque Terre. The artwork shows an amalgamation of elements from all five cliffside villages that has been airbrushed by hand using water-based acrylic paint on the motor car's front fascia. To further accentuate the uniqueness of the vehicle, a silver debossing depicting the five villages has been placed inside the glove compartment.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.