Rolls-Royce builds one-off Phantom Oribe in partnership with luxury brand Hermès

Rolls-Royce has built a one-off Phantom Oribe in collaboration with French luxury manufacturer Hermès. The bespoke vehicle has been hand-crafted by the designers of both the brands to reflect the personality of the commissioner, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.

The client envisioned the car as a 'land jet', making it reminiscent of the exclusive private air travel to the road. The car gets a two-tone exterior colour resembles green and cream glazes of antique Japanese Oribe ware. The upper part of the car is finished in Oribe Green, a colour created exclusively for the client. Rolls-Royce has also made the paint available for use on the client’s private jet that the Phantom will be paired with. The lower section of the car is completed in cream-white.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe made in collaboration with Hermès

The Oribe ware-inspired colour continues through the interior. Designers at Hermès and Rolls-Royce together applied their expertise to ensure every individual component of the interior embodies the finest traditions of both houses. The interior is predominantly finished in Hermès Enea Green leather on steering wheel, duchess handles, gear selector and the rotary controls for the motor car’s climate settings.

The Hermès leather further flows around the upper instrument panel, interior pillars and parcel shelf. Less visible surfaces such as glove compartment, luggage compartment lining, centre console, decanter stowage compartment and Champagne cooler also get touches of the Hermès leather.

Interior of the one-off Rolls-Royce motorcar

The interior features Hermès ‘Toile H’ canvas on the door armrests, centre and rear consoles and, most notably, the signature headliner. Delicate Hermès piping sits on the headrest cushions and calf supports of the rear seats while soft Seashell White accents and matching lambswool floor mats compliment the overall look.

For Phantom’s Gallery that runs across the length of the motor car's fascia, Hermès commissioned an artwork based on a design by the celebrated French artist and illustrator Pierre Péron. “This majestic and tasteful Rolls-Royce Phantom demonstrates what is possible when talented people from two of the world's great houses work closely together alongside a far-sighted, inspirational client," says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.